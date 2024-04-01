Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    2M/MTR program enhances Navy readiness through self-sufficiency, cost savings [Image 1 of 2]

    2M/MTR program enhances Navy readiness through self-sufficiency, cost savings

    PORTSMOUTH, VA, UNITED STATES

    05.18.2022

    Courtesy Photo

    Naval Undersea Warfare Center Division Keyport

    Miniature/Micro-Miniature Module Test and Repair Training Lead Brian Fowler (center) trains U.S. Marine Lance Cpl. Zachary Bentz (left) and Lance Cpl. Joshua Bucher (right) from the 2nd Electronics Maintenance Company. The 2M/MTR program plays a crucial role in ensuring Navy fleet readiness through its innovative solutions for electronic component repair and maintenance (Courtesy Photo).

    Date Taken: 05.18.2022
    Date Posted: 04.03.2024 17:43
    Location: PORTSMOUTH, VA, US
    keyport
    2M/MTR

