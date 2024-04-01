Miniature/Micro-Miniature Module Test and Repair Training Lead Brian Fowler (center) trains U.S. Marine Lance Cpl. Zachary Bentz (left) and Lance Cpl. Joshua Bucher (right) from the 2nd Electronics Maintenance Company. The 2M/MTR program plays a crucial role in ensuring Navy fleet readiness through its innovative solutions for electronic component repair and maintenance (Courtesy Photo).

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.18.2022 Date Posted: 04.03.2024 17:43 Photo ID: 8319900 VIRIN: 220518-N-VX206-1001 Resolution: 3504x2336 Size: 3.07 MB Location: PORTSMOUTH, VA, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 2M/MTR program enhances Navy readiness through self-sufficiency, cost savings [Image 2 of 2], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.