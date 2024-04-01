Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Southern Command Commences exercise CENTAM Guardian 24 Phase One [Image 10 of 17]

    U.S. Southern Command Commences exercise CENTAM Guardian 24 Phase One

    SOTO CANO AIR BASE, HONDURAS

    04.02.2024

    Photo by Erica Bechard 

    U.S. Southern Command

    Kevin Bostick, U.S. Southern Command's (SOUTHCOM) Director of Training and Exercises, speaks with members of the Honduran, Salvadoran, Guatemalan, and U.S. military participating in exercise CENTAM Guardian 24 phase one at Soto Cano Air Base, Honduras, April 2, 2024. CENTAM Guardian 24 is an annual, multi-national exercise designed to strengthen interoperability, domain awareness, information sharing, and counter-threat capabilities between the United States and participating Central American partner nations. It is a U.S. SOUTHCOM-sponsored and Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff-approved exercise that is nested under JS-Large Scale Global Exercise 2024 (LSGE 24). (Photo by Erica Bechard, SOUTHCOM Public Affairs)

    Date Taken: 04.02.2024
    Date Posted: 04.03.2024 17:30
    Location: SOTO CANO AIR BASE, HN
    JTF-Bravo
    SOUTHCOM
    ARSOUTH
    MARFORSOUTH
    AFSOUTH
    CENTAM Guardian 24

