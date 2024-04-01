U.S. Southern Command Commences exercise CENTAM Guardian 24 Phase One

Kevin Bostick, U.S. Southern Command's (SOUTHCOM) Director of Training and Exercises, center, speaks with exercise CENTAM Guardian 24 phase one personnel at Soto Cano Air Base, Honduras, April 2, 2024. CENTAM Guardian 24 is an annual, multi-national exercise designed to strengthen interoperability, domain awareness, information sharing, and counter-threat capabilities between the United States and participating Central American partner nations. It is a U.S. SOUTHCOM-sponsored and Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff-approved exercise that is nested under JS-Large Scale Global Exercise 2024 (LSGE 24). (Photo by Erica Bechard, SOUTHCOM Public Affairs)

