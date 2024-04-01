Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Air Force Distinguished Visitors Host an All Call on JBPHH [Image 5 of 5]

    U.S. Air Force Distinguished Visitors Host an All Call on JBPHH

    JBPHH, HI, UNITED STATES

    04.02.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Alan Ricker 

    15th Wing Public Affairs

    Air Force Chief of Staff Gen. David Allvin speaks to Team Hickam Airmen during a base visit at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, April 2, 2024. An all call was held to provide Airmen with a unique opportunity to speak to the top three leaders of the Air Force on retention, quality of life and future operations in the Air Force. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Alan Ricker)

    Date Taken: 04.02.2024
    Date Posted: 04.03.2024 16:23
    Photo ID: 8319700
    VIRIN: 240402-F-JA727-1047
    Resolution: 5077x3430
    Size: 7.25 MB
    Location: JBPHH, HI, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    This work, U.S. Air Force Distinguished Visitors Host an All Call on JBPHH [Image 5 of 5], by SSgt Alan Ricker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Air Force Chief of Staff
    JBPHH all Call

