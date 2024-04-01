Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Air Force Distinguished Visitors Host an All Call on JBPHH [Image 4 of 5]

    U.S. Air Force Distinguished Visitors Host an All Call on JBPHH

    JBPHH, HI, UNITED STATES

    04.02.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Mark Sulaica 

    15th Wing Public Affairs

    Chief Master Sergeant of the Air Force David Flosi speaks to Team Hickam Airmen during a base visit at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, April 2, 2024. The Secretary of the Air Force, Chief of Staff of the Air Force and the Chief Master Sgt. of the Air Force hosted an all call on JBPHH, answering questions about the future of joint bases, re-optimization within the U.S. Air Force and promotion rates. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Mark Sulaica)

    TAGS

    Chief Master Sgt. of the Air Force
    JBPHH all Call

