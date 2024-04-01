Multi-National Engineers Join Forces to Construct Community Center in Thailand, Strengthening Indo-Pacific Bonds

The newly activated 356th Expeditionary Civil Engineer Group (ECEG) based at Andersen AFB, Guam, deployed its first ever spoke out of the 356th Expeditionary Prime Base Engineer Emergency Force (Prime BEEF) Squadron (EPBS) to Lop Buri, Thailand. The team was comprised of 42 multinational engineers who participated in Cobra Gold ’24 for 32 days to build a multipurpose room for the local community as part of INDOPACOM’s Engineering Civic Action Program (ENCAP).

