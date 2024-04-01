Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Multi-National Engineers Join Forces to Construct Community Center in Thailand, Strengthening Indo-Pacific Bonds [Image 2 of 4]

    Multi-National Engineers Join Forces to Construct Community Center in Thailand, Strengthening Indo-Pacific Bonds

    UNITED STATES

    04.03.2024

    Photo by Drew Buchanan 

    Headquarters Air Force, Office of the Director of Civil Engineers

    The newly activated 356th Expeditionary Civil Engineer Group (ECEG) based at Andersen AFB, Guam, deployed its first ever spoke out of the 356th Expeditionary Prime Base Engineer Emergency Force (Prime BEEF) Squadron (EPBS) to Lop Buri, Thailand. The team was comprised of 42 multinational engineers who participated in Cobra Gold ’24 for 32 days to build a multipurpose room for the local community as part of INDOPACOM’s Engineering Civic Action Program (ENCAP).

