NH Guardsmen prepare for mobilization to Texas to assist with border security

Gov. Chris Sununu meets with Soldiers of the 237th Military Police Company, New Hampshire Army National Guard, on March 26, 2024, at the Edward Cross Training Complex in Pembroke, New Hampshire. Sununu met with a team of 15 Guardsmen as they prepared to soon mobilize to Texas to assist the state with border security efforts for 60 days. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Charles Johnston)

Date Taken: 03.30.2024 Date Posted: 04.03.2024 Location: PEMBROKE, NH, US