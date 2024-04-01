Gov. Chris Sununu meets with Soldiers of the 237th Military Police Company, New Hampshire Army National Guard, on March 26, 2024, at the Edward Cross Training Complex in Pembroke, New Hampshire. Sununu met with a team of 15 Guardsmen as they prepared to soon mobilize to Texas to assist the state with border security efforts for 60 days. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Charles Johnston)
|Date Taken:
|03.30.2024
|Date Posted:
|04.03.2024 15:56
|Photo ID:
|8319601
|VIRIN:
|240326-Z-HA185-1104
|Resolution:
|5634x4024
|Size:
|10.05 MB
|Location:
|PEMBROKE, NH, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, NH Guardsmen prepare for mobilization to Texas to assist with border security [Image 2 of 2], by MSgt Charles Johnston, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
