    NH Guardsmen prepare for mobilization to Texas to assist with border security [Image 1 of 2]

    NH Guardsmen prepare for mobilization to Texas to assist with border security

    PEMBROKE, NH, UNITED STATES

    03.30.2024

    Photo by Master Sgt. Charles Johnston 

    Joint Force Headquarters - New Hampshire National Guard

    Pfc. Madalyn DeLotto, 237th Military Police Company, New Hampshire Army National Guard, stands at attention with her team of 15 Soldiers during a visit by Gov. Chris Sununu on March 26, 2024, at the Edward Cross Training Complex in Pembroke, New Hampshire. Sununu met with Guardsmen as they prepare to soon mobilize to Texas to assist the state with border security efforts for 60 days. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Charles Johnston)

