Command Master Chief Jason Roeder of Naval Medical Center Camp Lejeune addresses chief petty officers at the birthday cake-cutting ceremony. For 131 years, U.S. Navy chief petty officers have guided and protected Sailors.
|Date Taken:
|04.01.2024
|Date Posted:
|04.03.2024 10:15
|Photo ID:
|8319096
|VIRIN:
|240401-N-FE818-1002
|Resolution:
|6559x4373
|Size:
|2.55 MB
|Location:
|CAMP LEJEUNE, NC, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, NMCCL celebrates chief petty officer birthday [Image 2 of 2], by Riley Eversull, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT