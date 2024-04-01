Chief Petty Officer Katelyn Conrad (left) and Master Chief Chelsea Turner, both assigned to Expeditionary Medical Facility Kilo, cut the chief's birthday cake. For 131 years, U.S. Navy chief petty officers have guided and protected Sailors.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.01.2024 Date Posted: 04.03.2024 10:15 Photo ID: 8319095 VIRIN: 240401-N-FE818-1001 Resolution: 6464x4309 Size: 2.53 MB Location: CAMP LEJEUNE, NC, US Web Views: 7 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, NMCCL celebrates chief petty officer birthday [Image 2 of 2], by Riley Eversull, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.