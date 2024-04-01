Chief Petty Officer Katelyn Conrad (left) and Master Chief Chelsea Turner, both assigned to Expeditionary Medical Facility Kilo, cut the chief's birthday cake. For 131 years, U.S. Navy chief petty officers have guided and protected Sailors.
|Date Taken:
|04.01.2024
|Date Posted:
|04.03.2024 10:15
|Photo ID:
|8319095
|VIRIN:
|240401-N-FE818-1001
|Resolution:
|6464x4309
|Size:
|2.53 MB
|Location:
|CAMP LEJEUNE, NC, US
|Web Views:
|7
|Downloads:
|0
This work, NMCCL celebrates chief petty officer birthday [Image 2 of 2], by Riley Eversull, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
