    NMCCL celebrates chief petty officer birthday [Image 1 of 2]

    NMCCL celebrates chief petty officer birthday

    CAMP LEJEUNE, NC, UNITED STATES

    04.01.2024

    Photo by Riley Eversull 

    Naval Medical Center Camp Lejeune

    Chief Petty Officer Katelyn Conrad (left) and Master Chief Chelsea Turner, both assigned to Expeditionary Medical Facility Kilo, cut the chief's birthday cake. For 131 years, U.S. Navy chief petty officers have guided and protected Sailors.

