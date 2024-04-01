U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Duane Miller, provost marshal general, commanding general, Army Corrections Command, gives a coin to a Soldier who was chosen by her leadership to be recognized by the Army Corrections Command after the award ceremony on Sembach Kaserne, Kaiserslautern, Germany, on April 2, 2024. The award is intended to promote professionalism and esprit de corps by recognizing the unit that displays the most outstanding performance over a 12-month period. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Samuel Signor)
|Date Taken:
|04.02.2024
|Date Posted:
|04.03.2024 08:27
|Photo ID:
|8318925
|VIRIN:
|240403-A-SS112-1024
|Resolution:
|4317x2878
|Size:
|4.88 MB
|Location:
|KAISERSLAUTERN, RP, DE
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Brig. Gen. Thomas F. Barr Award Ceremony [Image 5 of 5], by SPC Samuel Signor, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT