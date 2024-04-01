Brig. Gen. Thomas F. Barr Award Ceremony

U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Duane Miller, provost marshal general, commanding general, Army Corrections Command, gives a coin to a Soldier who was chosen by her leadership to be recognized by the Army Corrections Command after the award ceremony on Sembach Kaserne, Kaiserslautern, Germany, on April 2, 2024. The award is intended to promote professionalism and esprit de corps by recognizing the unit that displays the most outstanding performance over a 12-month period. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Samuel Signor)

