    Brig. Gen. Thomas F. Barr Award Ceremony [Image 4 of 5]

    Brig. Gen. Thomas F. Barr Award Ceremony

    KAISERSLAUTERN, RP, GERMANY

    04.02.2024

    Photo by Spc. Samuel Signor 

    21st Theater Sustainment Command

    U.S. Army Command Sgt. Maj. Shawn Klosterman, senior enlisted advisor, Army Corrections Command, gives a coin to a Soldier who was chosen by her leadership to be recognized by the Army Corrections Command after the award ceremony on Sembach Kaserne, Kaiserslautern, Germany, on April 2, 2024. The award is intended to promote professionalism and esprit de corps by recognizing the unit that displays the most outstanding performance over a 12-month period. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Samuel Signor)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.02.2024
    Date Posted: 04.03.2024 08:27
    Photo ID: 8318924
    VIRIN: 240403-A-SS112-1023
    Resolution: 5472x3648
    Size: 6.67 MB
    Location: KAISERSLAUTERN, RP, DE
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Brig. Gen. Thomas F. Barr Award Ceremony [Image 5 of 5], by SPC Samuel Signor, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    EUCOM
    USARMY
    StrongerTogether
    FirstinSupport

