NAVAL SUPPORT ACTIVITY SOUDA BAY, Greece (March 28, 2024) Members of Naval Support Activity (NSA) Souda Bay’s Chiefs Mess cut a ceremonial cake in honor of the Navy chief’s birthday on March 28, 2024. NSA Souda Bay is an operational ashore installation that enables and supports U.S., Allied, Coalition, and partner nation forces to preserve security and stability in the European, African, and Central Command areas of responsibility. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Delaney S. Jensen)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.28.2024 Date Posted: 04.03.2024 01:52 Photo ID: 8318771 VIRIN: 240328-N-EM691-2013 Resolution: 7013x4675 Size: 2.66 MB Location: GR Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, NSA Souda Bay celebrates the U.S. Navy CPO Birthday [Image 2 of 2], by PO1 Delaney Jensen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.