    NSA Souda Bay celebrates the U.S. Navy CPO Birthday [Image 1 of 2]

    GREECE

    03.28.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Delaney Jensen 

    U.S. Naval Support Activity Souda Bay

    NAVAL SUPPORT ACTIVITY SOUDA BAY, Greece (March 28, 2024) Members of Naval Support Activity (NSA) Souda Bay’s Chiefs Mess cut a ceremonial cake in honor of the Navy chief’s birthday on March 28, 2024. NSA Souda Bay is an operational ashore installation that enables and supports U.S., Allied, Coalition, and partner nation forces to preserve security and stability in the European, African, and Central Command areas of responsibility. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Delaney S. Jensen)

    This work, NSA Souda Bay celebrates the U.S. Navy CPO Birthday [Image 2 of 2], by PO1 Delaney Jensen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

