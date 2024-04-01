NSA Souda Bay celebrates the U.S. Navy CPO Birthday

NAVAL SUPPORT ACTIVITY SOUDA BAY, Greece (March 28, 2024) Members of the Naval Support Activity (NSA) Souda Bay Chiefs Mess salute the flag during colors in honor the Navy chief’s birthday on March 28, 2024. NSA Souda Bay is an operational ashore installation that enables and supports U.S., Allied, Coalition, and partner nation forces to preserve security and stability in the European, African, and Central Command areas of responsibility. (U.S. Navy photo by Nicholas S. Tenorio)

