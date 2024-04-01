Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Navy Contractors Conduct Soil Vapor Monitoring [Image 2 of 5]

    Navy Contractors Conduct Soil Vapor Monitoring

    HALAWA, HI, UNITED STATES

    03.25.2024

    Photo by Seaman Krystal Diaz 

    Navy Closure Task Force - Red Hill

    A Navy contractor conducts soil vapor monitoring at the Red Hill Bulk Fuel Storage Facility (RHBFSF), Halawa, Hawaii, March 25, 2024. The ongoing monitoring efforts are part of the Navy’s enduring, long-term commitment to ensure the safety of the environment and public health. The Navy continues to engage with the people of Hawaii, regulatory agencies, and other stakeholders as Navy Closure Task Force - Red Hill works to safely and deliberately decommission the RHBFSF. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Krystal Diaz)

    Date Taken: 03.25.2024
    Date Posted: 04.02.2024 22:01
    Photo ID: 8318601
    VIRIN: 240325-N-MK588-1007
    Resolution: 8192x5464
    Size: 7.59 MB
    Location: HALAWA, HI, US
    NCTF-RH
    Navy Closure Task Force - Red Hill
    Soil Vapor Monitoring

