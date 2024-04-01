Navy Contractors Conduct Soil Vapor Monitoring

A Navy contractor conducts soil vapor monitoring at the Red Hill Bulk Fuel Storage Facility (RHBFSF), Halawa, Hawaii, March 25, 2024. The ongoing monitoring efforts are part of the Navy’s enduring, long-term commitment to ensure the safety of the environment and public health. The Navy continues to engage with the people of Hawaii, regulatory agencies, and other stakeholders as Navy Closure Task Force - Red Hill works to safely and deliberately decommission the RHBFSF. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Krystal Diaz)

