1st Armored Division Artillery Best Redleg Competition 2024

U.S. Army 1st Lt. Kevin Hamilton, a field artillery officer assigned to the 2nd Battalion, 3rd Field Artillery Regiment, 1st Brigade Combat Team, 1st Armored Division, plots points on a map during a fire suppression exercise as part of of the Division Artillery Best Redleg Competition, on April 2, 2024, at Fort Bliss, Texas. The event is a rigorous, six-day competition held at Fort Bliss that tests a Soldier's physical strength as well as mental flexibility; at the end of the competition, every competitor's performance is assessed, and the winners will go on to compete at Fort Sill, Okla. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Maximilian Weaver).

Date Taken: 04.02.2024