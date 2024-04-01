U.S. Army 1st Lt. Kevin Hamilton, a field artillery officer assigned to the 2nd Battalion, 3rd Field Artillery Regiment, 1st Brigade Combat Team, 1st Armored Division, plots points on a map during a fire suppression exercise as part of of the Division Artillery Best Redleg Competition, on April 2, 2024, at Fort Bliss, Texas. The event is a rigorous, six-day competition held at Fort Bliss that tests a Soldier's physical strength as well as mental flexibility; at the end of the competition, every competitor's performance is assessed, and the winners will go on to compete at Fort Sill, Okla. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Maximilian Weaver).
|Date Taken:
|04.02.2024
|Date Posted:
|04.02.2024 21:45
|Photo ID:
|8318519
|VIRIN:
|240402-A-DA599-1008
|Resolution:
|3043x2029
|Size:
|220.23 KB
|Location:
|FORT BLISS, TX, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 1st Armored Division Artillery Best Redleg Competition 2024 [Image 4 of 4], by SPC Maximilian Weaver, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
