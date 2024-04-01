Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    1st Armored Division Artillery Best Redleg Competition 2024 [Image 4 of 4]

    1st Armored Division Artillery Best Redleg Competition 2024

    FORT BLISS, TX, UNITED STATES

    04.02.2024

    Photo by Spc. Maximilian Weaver 

    24th Theater Public Affairs Support Element

    U.S. Army 1st Lt. Kevin Hamilton, a field artillery officer assigned to the 2nd Battalion, 3rd Field Artillery Regiment, 1st Brigade Combat Team, 1st Armored Division, plots points on a map during a fire suppression exercise as part of of the Division Artillery Best Redleg Competition, on April 2, 2024, at Fort Bliss, Texas. The event is a rigorous, six-day competition held at Fort Bliss that tests a Soldier's physical strength as well as mental flexibility; at the end of the competition, every competitor's performance is assessed, and the winners will go on to compete at Fort Sill, Okla. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Maximilian Weaver).

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.02.2024
    Date Posted: 04.02.2024 21:45
    Photo ID: 8318519
    VIRIN: 240402-A-DA599-1008
    Resolution: 3043x2029
    Size: 220.23 KB
    Location: FORT BLISS, TX, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 1st Armored Division Artillery Best Redleg Competition 2024 [Image 4 of 4], by SPC Maximilian Weaver, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    1st Armored Division Artillery Best Redleg Competition 2024
    1st Armored Division Artillery Best Redleg Competition 2024
    1st Armored Division Artillery Best Redleg Competition 2024
    1st Armored Division Artillery Best Redleg Competition 2024

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Fort Bliss
    field artillery
    1AD
    Redleg

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT