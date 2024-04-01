JCO hosts Performing the Duties of Under Secretary of the Air Force Kristyn Jones

Ms. Barbara Golf, Space Systems Command Strategic Advisor for Space Domain Awareness, briefs U.S. Air Force Col. Frank Kincaid, left, Mobilization Assistant to the Combined Force Space Component Commander, and Performing the Duties of Under Secretary of the Air Force Kristyn Jones, right, during a visit to the Joint Commercial Operations cell in Colorado Springs, Colo., March 26, 2024. Jones received a mission brief and gained a better understanding of the JCO’s increasing commercial capabilities and international engagement and cooperation efforts. The JCO is an extension of the National Space Defense Center operations floor, and it leverages commercial providers to provide diverse, timely SDA in direct support of the NSDC’s core protect and defend mission. (U.S. Space Force photo by Tiana Williams)

