    JCO hosts Performing the Duties of Under Secretary of the Air Force Kristyn Jones [Image 1 of 3]

    JCO hosts Performing the Duties of Under Secretary of the Air Force Kristyn Jones

    COLORADO SPRINGS, CO, UNITED STATES

    03.26.2024

    Photo by Bridget Bonnette 

    Space Forces Space

    From left, U.S. Air Force Col. Frank Kincaid, Mobilization Assistant to the Combined Force Space Component Commander, Performing the Duties of Under Secretary of the Air Force Kristyn Jones, and U.S. Space Force Brig. Gen. Brian Denaro, Senior Military Assistant to the Under Secretary of the Air Force, listen to a briefing during a visit to the Joint Commercial Operations cell in Colorado Springs, Colo., March 26, 2024. Jones received a mission brief and gained a better understanding of the JCO’s increasing commercial capabilities and international engagement and cooperation efforts. The JCO is an extension of the National Space Defense Center operations floor, and it leverages commercial providers to provide diverse, timely SDA in direct support of the NSDC’s core protect and defend mission. (U.S. Space Force photo by Tiana Williams)

    Date Taken: 03.26.2024
    Date Posted: 04.02.2024 18:25
    Location: COLORADO SPRINGS, CO, US
