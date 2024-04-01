240401-N-TO792-1053 CORONADO, Calif. (April 1, 2024) U.S. Navy Master Chief Special Warfare Combat Crewman Joaquin Martinez, Command Master Chief of Naval Special Warfare Center, right, and Chief Yeoman Jasmine LaRue cut a cake in celebration of the 131st Navy Chief birthday on Naval Amphibious Base Coronado. LaRue and Martinez – in accordance with Navy tradition – are the youngest and oldest chiefs, respectively, honored with cutting the cake for the NSW Center’s CPO Mess. Naval Special Warfare is the nation's elite maritime special operations force, uniquely positioned to extend the Fleet's reach and gain and maintain access for the Joint Force in competition and conflict. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Mar’Queon A. D. Tramble)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.01.2024 Date Posted: 04.02.2024 18:42 Photo ID: 8318426 VIRIN: 240401-N-TO792-1053 Resolution: 2474x1651 Size: 871.74 KB Location: CORONADO, CA, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 240401-N-TO792-1053 [Image 2 of 2], by PO2 Mar'Queon Tramble, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.