240401-N-TO792-1011 CORONADO, Calif. (April 1, 2024) U.S. Navy Master Chief Special Warfare Combat Crewman Joaquin Martinez, Command Master Chief of Naval Special Warfare Center on Naval Amphibious Base Coronado, speaks during a celebration of the 131st birthday of the creation of Chief Petty Officers. Naval Special Warfare is the nation's elite maritime special operations force, uniquely positioned to extend the Fleet's reach and gain and maintain access for the Joint Force in competition and conflict. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Mar’Queon A. D. Tramble)

