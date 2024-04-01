Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    254 Blend now brewing hot cups of coffee for Soldiers at Fort Cavazos

    FORT CAVAZOS, TX, UNITED STATES

    03.22.2024

    Photo by Samantha Harms 

    Fort Cavazos Public Affairs Office

    Chontrelle Sturdivant, the Installation Food Program manager, Col. Lakicia Stokes, U.S. Army Garrison-Fort Cavazos commander, and Lt. Col. Richard Martinez, Army Field Support Battalion Fort Cavazos commander, pose for a photo holding hot cups of coffee poured at The 254 Blend, located inside the Operation Iraqi Freedom Dining Facility. (U.S. Army photo by Samantha Harms, Fort Cavazos Public Affairs)

    soldier
    dining facility
    coffee
    Texas
    Fort Cavazos
    254 Blend

