    254 Blend now brewing hot cups of coffee for Soldiers at Fort Cavazos [Image 1 of 2]

    254 Blend now brewing hot cups of coffee for Soldiers at Fort Cavazos

    FORT CAVAZOS, TX, UNITED STATES

    03.22.2024

    Photo by Samantha Harms 

    Fort Cavazos Public Affairs Office

    Spc. Ethan Spaniel, 2nd Battalion, 12th Cavalry Regiment, 1st Brigade Combat Team, 1st Cavalry Division, holds a glass, trying to decide which hot beverage to pour at the new 254 Blend coffee bar, located inside the Operation Iraqi Freedom Dining Facility. (U.S. Army photo by Samantha Harms, Fort Cavazos Public Affairs)

