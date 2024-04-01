Army Master Sgt. Andrew Burge attends the ribbon-cutting ceremony for the art installation, Footsteps to Freedom, at Walter Reed on April 1, 2024 and reads a letter he wrote nearly a decade ago titled, “In These Boots….”
This work, ‘Footsteps to Freedom’ exhibit saluting troops, families opens at Walter Reed [Image 7 of 7], by Bernard Little, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
‘Footsteps to Freedom’ exhibit saluting troops, families opens at Walter Reed
