Retired Army Master Sgt. Cedric King, wounded during his second tour in Afghanistan on July 25, 2012, served as guest speaker for the ceremony celebrating the opening of the art installation Footsteps to Freedom at Walter Reed on April 1, 2024.

Date Taken: 04.01.2024
'Footsteps to Freedom' exhibit saluting troops, families opens at Walter Reed