Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    ‘Footsteps to Freedom’ exhibit saluting troops, families opens at Walter Reed [Image 6 of 7]

    ‘Footsteps to Freedom’ exhibit saluting troops, families opens at Walter Reed

    UNITED STATES

    04.01.2024

    Photo by Bernard Little 

    Walter Reed National Military Medical Center

    Retired Army Master Sgt. Cedric King, wounded during his second tour in Afghanistan on July 25, 2012, served as guest speaker for the ceremony celebrating the opening of the art installation Footsteps to Freedom at Walter Reed on April 1, 2024.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.01.2024
    Date Posted: 04.02.2024 16:20
    Photo ID: 8318248
    VIRIN: 240402-D-AB123-1007
    Resolution: 4608x3456
    Size: 2.82 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, ‘Footsteps to Freedom’ exhibit saluting troops, families opens at Walter Reed [Image 7 of 7], by Bernard Little, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    ‘Footsteps to Freedom’ exhibit saluting troops, families opens at Walter Reed
    ‘Footsteps to Freedom’ exhibit saluting troops, families opens at Walter Reed
    ‘Footsteps to Freedom’ exhibit saluting troops, families opens at Walter Reed
    Footsteps to Freedom’ exhibit saluting troops, families opens at Walter Reed
    ‘Footsteps to Freedom’ exhibit saluting troops, families opens at Walter Reed.
    ‘Footsteps to Freedom’ exhibit saluting troops, families opens at Walter Reed
    ‘Footsteps to Freedom’ exhibit saluting troops, families opens at Walter Reed

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    &lsquo;Footsteps to Freedom&rsquo; exhibit saluting troops, families opens at Walter Reed

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    recovery
    boots
    wounded warrior
    Walter Reed
    Footsteps to Freedom

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT