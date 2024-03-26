Command Sgt. Maj. Clifton Morehouse, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Transatlantic Division CSM, visits with staff of the Mount Morris Dam and Recreation Area during a visit to the Buffalo District and project sites, Mount Morris, New York, March 26, 2024. Morehouse toured the district headquarters as well as visiting the Black Rock Lock, Niagara Falls Storage Site, Mount Morris Dam and the VA Canandaigua Medical Center to talk to district members. (U.S. Army photo by Ryan Campbell)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.26.2024 Date Posted: 04.02.2024 14:54 Photo ID: 8318089 VIRIN: 240326-A-MC713-1004 Resolution: 8256x5504 Size: 33.93 MB Location: MOUNT MORRIS, NY, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Transatlantic Division CSM Visits Buffalo District [Image 9 of 9], by Ryan Campbell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.