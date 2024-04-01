Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Transatlantic Division CSM Visits Buffalo District [Image 9 of 9]

    Transatlantic Division CSM Visits Buffalo District

    CANANDAIGUA, NY, UNITED STATES

    03.26.2024

    Photo by Ryan Campbell  

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Buffalo District

    Command Sgt. Maj. Clifton Morehouse, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Transatlantic Division CSM, gets a tour of construction happening at the VA Canandaigua Medical Center from USACE staff during a visit to the Buffalo District and project sites, Canandaigua, New York, March 26, 2024. Morehouse toured the district headquarters as well as visiting the Black Rock Lock, Niagara Falls Storage Site, Mount Morris Dam and the VA Canandaigua Medical Center to talk to district members. (U.S. Army photo by Ryan Campbell)

    Date Taken: 03.26.2024
    Date Posted: 04.02.2024 14:54
    Location: CANANDAIGUA, NY, US
    USACE
    Corps of Engineers
    Transatlantic Division
    Buffalo District

