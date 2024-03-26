Members of the NATO Research Task Group, with scientists from the U.S. Army DEVCOM Chemical Biological Center, use handheld Raman systems to interrogate trace samples of contaminated surfaces to test the thousand-fold increase in sensitivity achieved with the use of paper-based surface-enhanced Raman spectroscopy substrates.
|Date Taken:
|03.06.2024
|Date Posted:
|04.02.2024 12:39
|Photo ID:
|8317719
|VIRIN:
|240307-A-WC829-9713
|Resolution:
|4655x3103
|Size:
|1.63 MB
|Location:
|EDGEWOOD , MD, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, NATO Researchers Hold Lab Field Trial with DEVCOM CBC Scientists [Image 2 of 2], by Brian Feeney, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT