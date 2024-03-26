NATO Researchers Hold Lab Field Trial with DEVCOM CBC Scientists

Members of the NATO Research Task Group, with scientists from the U.S. Army DEVCOM Chemical Biological Center, use handheld Raman systems to interrogate trace samples of contaminated surfaces to test the thousand-fold increase in sensitivity achieved with the use of paper-based surface-enhanced Raman spectroscopy substrates.

