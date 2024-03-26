Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NATO Researchers Hold Lab Field Trial with DEVCOM CBC Scientists [Image 2 of 2]

    NATO Researchers Hold Lab Field Trial with DEVCOM CBC Scientists

    EDGEWOOD , MD, UNITED STATES

    03.06.2024

    Photo by Brian Feeney 

    U.S. Army Combat Capabilities Development Command Chemical Biological Center

    Members of the NATO Research Task Group, with scientists from the U.S. Army DEVCOM Chemical Biological Center, use handheld Raman systems to interrogate trace samples of contaminated surfaces to test the thousand-fold increase in sensitivity achieved with the use of paper-based surface-enhanced Raman spectroscopy substrates.

    Date Taken: 03.06.2024
    Date Posted: 04.02.2024 12:39
