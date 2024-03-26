Members of a NATO Research Task Group from six countries, with scientists from the U.S. Army DEVCOM Chemical Biological Center, completed their four-year collaborative research effort on field sensor enhancement with a laboratory demonstration at Aberdeen Proving Ground, Maryland March 7.
|Date Taken:
|03.05.2024
|Date Posted:
|04.02.2024 12:39
|Photo ID:
|8317717
|VIRIN:
|240306-A-WC829-4679
|Resolution:
|4603x3069
|Size:
|1.66 MB
|Location:
|EDGEWOOD, MD, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
NATO Researchers Hold Lab Field Trial with DEVCOM CBC Scientists [Image 2 of 2], by Brian Feeney
