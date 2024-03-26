NATO Researchers Hold Lab Field Trial with DEVCOM CBC Scientists

Members of a NATO Research Task Group from six countries, with scientists from the U.S. Army DEVCOM Chemical Biological Center, completed their four-year collaborative research effort on field sensor enhancement with a laboratory demonstration at Aberdeen Proving Ground, Maryland March 7.

