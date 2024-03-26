Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NATO Researchers Hold Lab Field Trial with DEVCOM CBC Scientists [Image 1 of 2]

    NATO Researchers Hold Lab Field Trial with DEVCOM CBC Scientists

    EDGEWOOD, MD, UNITED STATES

    03.05.2024

    Photo by Brian Feeney 

    U.S. Army Combat Capabilities Development Command Chemical Biological Center

    Members of a NATO Research Task Group from six countries, with scientists from the U.S. Army DEVCOM Chemical Biological Center, completed their four-year collaborative research effort on field sensor enhancement with a laboratory demonstration at Aberdeen Proving Ground, Maryland March 7.

    Date Taken: 03.05.2024
    Date Posted: 04.02.2024 12:39
    Location: EDGEWOOD, MD, US
    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    Chemical, Biological, Radiological, and Nuclear (CBRN) Defense

    TAGS

    CBRNE NATO Army DEVCOM CBC

