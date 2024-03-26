Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    NAVSEA RASO DET-Yorktown specialized training [Image 4 of 5]

    NAVSEA RASO DET-Yorktown specialized training

    YORKTOWN, VA, UNITED STATES

    03.28.2024

    Photo by Max Lonzanida  

    Naval Weapons Station Yorktown

    Yorktown, Va. (March 28, 2024) Commander Jake Lehman, Officer in Charge (OIC), NAVSEA DET RASO-Yorktown and Lieutenant Stephanie Brown, Director of Radiation Health, NAVSEA DET RASO-Yorktown conduct specialized radiological training at the NAVSEA DET RASO-Yorktown facility. (U.S. Navy Photo by Max Lonzanida/Released)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.28.2024
    Date Posted: 04.02.2024 11:14
    Photo ID: 8317591
    VIRIN: 240328-N-TG517-6774
    Resolution: 4531x3134
    Size: 2.01 MB
    Location: YORKTOWN, VA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NAVSEA RASO DET-Yorktown specialized training [Image 5 of 5], by Max Lonzanida, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    NAVSEA RASO DET-Yorktown specialized training
    NAVSEA RASO DET-Yorktown specialized training
    NAVSEA RASO DET-Yorktown specialized training
    NAVSEA RASO DET-Yorktown specialized training
    NAVSEA RASO DET-Yorktown specialized training

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    NAVSEA
    Naval Weapons Station Yorktown
    Radiological Affairs Support Office

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT