Yorktown, Va. (March 28, 2024) Commander Jake Lehman, Officer in Charge (OIC), NAVSEA DET RASO-Yorktown and Lieutenant Stephanie Brown, Director of Radiation Health, NAVSEA DET RASO-Yorktown conduct specialized radiological training at the NAVSEA DET RASO-Yorktown facility. (U.S. Navy Photo by Max Lonzanida/Released)
|Date Taken:
|03.28.2024
|Date Posted:
|04.02.2024 11:14
|Photo ID:
|8317589
|VIRIN:
|240328-N-TG517-9826
|Resolution:
|5169x2948
|Size:
|2.08 MB
|Location:
|YORKTOWN, VA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, NAVSEA RASO DET-Yorktown specialized training [Image 5 of 5], by Max Lonzanida, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT