U.S. Marine Corps Staff Sgt. Shane Gustinis, an explosive ordnance and disposal technician assigned to Combat Logistics Battalion 15, 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit, explains the capabilities of a Ceia V3 metal detector during a subject matter exchange while participating in Exercise Tiger TRIUMPH in Visakhapatnam, India, March 20, 2024. Tiger TRIUMPH, which stands for Tri-Services India U.S. Amphibious Exercise, is a U.S.-India exercise focused on humanitarian assistance and disaster relief readiness to improve bilateral compatibility and interoperability between U.S. and Indian Armed Forces and enhance bilateral, joint, and services readiness in the Indian Ocean region. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Patrick Katz)



(This photo has been altered for security purposes by blurring out identification of Indian Armed Forces members.)

Date Taken: 03.20.2024
Location: VISAKHAPATNAM, IN
Recon Co, Indian Special Forces Discuss Combat Search and Rescue