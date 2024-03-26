Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Recon Co, Indian Special Forces Discuss Combat Search and Rescue [Image 4 of 5]

    Recon Co, Indian Special Forces Discuss Combat Search and Rescue

    VISAKHAPATNAM, INDIA

    03.20.2024

    Photo by Sgt. Patrick Katz 

    15th Marine Expeditionary Unit

    U.S. Marine Corps Master Sgt. Jason Hanson, an explosive ordnance and disposal chief assigned to Combat Logistics Battalion 15, 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit, taps a metal detecting rod to his watch during a subject matter expert exchange with Indian EOD Specialists while participating in Exercise Tiger TRIUMPH in Visakhapatnam, India, March 20, 2024. Tiger TRIUMPH, which stands for Tri-Services India U.S. Amphibious Exercise, is a U.S.-India exercise focused on humanitarian assistance and disaster relief readiness to improve bilateral compatibility and interoperability between U.S. and Indian Armed Forces and enhance bilateral, joint, and services readiness in the Indian Ocean region. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Patrick Katz)

