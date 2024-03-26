Recon Co, Indian Special Forces Discuss Combat Search and Rescue

U.S. Marine Corps Master Sgt. Jason Hanson, an explosive ordnance and disposal chief assigned to Combat Logistics Battalion 15, 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit, taps a metal detecting rod to his watch during a subject matter expert exchange with Indian EOD Specialists while participating in Exercise Tiger TRIUMPH in Visakhapatnam, India, March 20, 2024. Tiger TRIUMPH, which stands for Tri-Services India U.S. Amphibious Exercise, is a U.S.-India exercise focused on humanitarian assistance and disaster relief readiness to improve bilateral compatibility and interoperability between U.S. and Indian Armed Forces and enhance bilateral, joint, and services readiness in the Indian Ocean region. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Patrick Katz)

