U.S. Army Capt. Candice Castillo and 1st Sgt. David Bunker was pied in the face for a fundraiser during morning formation Mar. 26 in Sembach, Germany. Our Soldier and Family Readiness Group set up a pie in the face event for a fundraiser (U.S. Army Sgt. Yesenia Cadavid)
|Date Taken:
|03.26.2024
|Date Posted:
|04.02.2024 09:33
|Photo ID:
|8317431
|VIRIN:
|240326-A-JK865-1630
|Location:
|RP, DE
This work, 10th AAMDC Pie in the Face Fundraiser 2024 [Image 5 of 5], by SGT Yesenia Cadavid, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
