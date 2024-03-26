Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    10th AAMDC Pie in the Face Fundraiser 2024 [Image 2 of 5]

    10th AAMDC Pie in the Face Fundraiser 2024

    RP, GERMANY

    03.26.2024

    Photo by Sgt. Yesenia Cadavid 

    10th Army Air and Missile Defense Command

    U.S. Army Capt. Candice Castillo and 1st Sgt. David Bunker was pied in the face for a fundraiser during morning formation Mar. 26 in Sembach, Germany. Our Soldier and Family Readiness Group set up a pie in the face event for a fundraiser (U.S. Army Sgt. Yesenia Cadavid)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.26.2024
    Date Posted: 04.02.2024 09:33
    Photo ID: 8317428
    VIRIN: 240326-A-JK865-9847
    Resolution: 7187x5750
    Size: 3.86 MB
    Location: RP, DE
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 10th AAMDC Pie in the Face Fundraiser 2024 [Image 5 of 5], by SGT Yesenia Cadavid, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    10th AAMDC Pie in the Face Fundraiser 2024
    10th AAMDC Pie in the Face Fundraiser 2024
    10th AAMDC Pie in the Face Fundraiser 2024
    10th AAMDC Pie in the Face Fundraiser 2024
    10th AAMDC Pie in the Face Fundraiser 2024

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    EUCOM
    StrongerTogether
    AirDefense
    target_news_europe
    ShieldofVictory
    Beallyoucanbe

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT