U.S. Soldiers assigned to the 15th Engineer Battalion,
809th Multi-Role Bridge Company (MBRC), zero and qualify on
newly issued M4 carbines on 7th ATC's Grafenwoehr Training Area,
March 28, 2024. The 809th MBRC is a new unit that is standing up
at Tower Barracks, and is the only MBRC stationed throughout
Europe and Africa.
|Date Taken:
|03.28.2024
|Date Posted:
|04.02.2024 09:32
|Photo ID:
|8317420
|VIRIN:
|240328-A-IC819-1181
|Resolution:
|8256x5504
|Size:
|39.2 MB
|Location:
|DE
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 809th MRBC Zero and Qualify on New M4 Carbines [Image 14 of 14], by Miriam Schraml, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
