809th MRBC Zero and Qualify on New M4 Carbines

U.S. Soldiers assigned to the 15th Engineer Battalion,

809th Multi-Role Bridge Company (MBRC), zero and qualify on

newly issued M4 carbines on 7th ATC's Grafenwoehr Training Area,

March 28, 2024. The 809th MBRC is a new unit that is standing up

at Tower Barracks, and is the only MBRC stationed throughout

Europe and Africa.

