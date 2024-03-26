Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    809th MRBC Zero and Qualify on New M4 Carbines [Image 14 of 14]

    809th MRBC Zero and Qualify on New M4 Carbines

    GERMANY

    03.28.2024

    Photo by Miriam Schraml 

    Training Support Activity Europe           

    U.S. Soldiers assigned to the 15th Engineer Battalion,
    809th Multi-Role Bridge Company (MBRC), zero and qualify on
    newly issued M4 carbines on 7th ATC's Grafenwoehr Training Area,
    March 28, 2024. The 809th MBRC is a new unit that is standing up
    at Tower Barracks, and is the only MBRC stationed throughout
    Europe and Africa.

    Date Taken: 03.28.2024
    Date Posted: 04.02.2024 09:32
    This work, 809th MRBC Zero and Qualify on New M4 Carbines [Image 14 of 14], by Miriam Schraml, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

