Oklahoma Honors MCPON Black

Love County District Commissioner, Linda Hyman and Master Chief Petty Officer of the Navy James Honea unveil the highway sign during a dedication ceremony honoring the Navy’s first Master Chief Petty Officer of the Navy Delbert D. Black, at Rose State College, in Oklahoma City, April 1, 2024. Oklahoma Senator Chris Kid proposed resolution 15, which passed May 11, 2023, dedicating Highway I-35, in Love County, to Delbert Black Highway, an Oklahoma native.

