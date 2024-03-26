Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    04.01.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Jamica Johnson 

    Strategic Communications Wing ONE

    Love County District Commissioner, Linda Hyman and Master Chief Petty Officer of the Navy James Honea unveil the highway sign during a dedication ceremony honoring the Navy’s first Master Chief Petty Officer of the Navy Delbert D. Black, at Rose State College, in Oklahoma City, April 1, 2024. Oklahoma Senator Chris Kid proposed resolution 15, which passed May 11, 2023, dedicating Highway I-35, in Love County, to Delbert Black Highway, an Oklahoma native.

    This work, Oklahoma Honors MCPON Black [Image 3 of 3], by PO1 Jamica Johnson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    USNavy NavyFamily NavyTeam MCPON

