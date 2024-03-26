Retired Air Force Col. Geary W. Wallace, gives remarks during the highway dedication honoring the life and naval career of the Navy’s first Master Chief Petty Officer of the Navy Delbert D. Black, during a ceremony held at Rose State College, in Oklahoma City, April 1, 2024. Oklahoma Senator Chris Kid proposed resolution 15 which was passed May 11, 2023, resulting in the naming of Highway I-35, in Love County, to Delbert Black Highway, where he was born and raised.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.01.2024 Date Posted: 04.02.2024 07:25 Photo ID: 8317270 VIRIN: 240401-N-JN506-1155 Resolution: 4799x3237 Size: 1.28 MB Location: OK, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Oklahoma Honors MCPON Black [Image 3 of 3], by PO1 Jamica Johnson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.