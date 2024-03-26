Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Cherry Point Clinic Celebrates 131st Chief Petty Officer Birthday [Image 2 of 2]

    Cherry Point Clinic Celebrates 131st Chief Petty Officer Birthday

    CHERRY POINT, NC, UNITED STATES

    03.31.2024

    Photo by Thomas Cieslak 

    Naval Health Clinic Cherry Point

    Sailors and staff serving aboard Naval Health Clinic Cherry point celebrated the 131st Birthday of the Chief Petty Officer during a ceremony held Monday, April 1 aboard Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point.

    Chief Petty Officers, past and present, were commended for their leadership and commitment to excellence during the event which involved a ceremonial cake cutting.

    Date Taken: 03.31.2024
    Date Posted: 04.02.2024 07:06
    Location: CHERRY POINT, NC, US
    This work, Cherry Point Clinic Celebrates 131st Chief Petty Officer Birthday [Image 2 of 2], by Thomas Cieslak, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

