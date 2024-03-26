Sailors and staff serving aboard Naval Health Clinic Cherry point celebrated the 131st Birthday of the Chief Petty Officer during a ceremony held Monday, April 1 aboard Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point.
Chief Petty Officers, past and present, were commended for their leadership and commitment to excellence during the event which involved a ceremonial cake cutting.
|Date Taken:
|03.31.2024
|Date Posted:
|04.02.2024 07:06
|Photo ID:
|8317265
|VIRIN:
|240401-O-KJ310-2192
|Resolution:
|3491x2327
|Size:
|1.3 MB
|Location:
|CHERRY POINT, NC, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Cherry Point Clinic Celebrates 131st Chief Petty Officer Birthday [Image 2 of 2], by Thomas Cieslak, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Cherry Point Clinic Celebrates 131st Chief Petty Officer Birthday
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT