Cherry Point Clinic Celebrates 131st Chief Petty Officer Birthday

Sailors and staff serving aboard Naval Health Clinic Cherry point celebrated the 131st Birthday of the Chief Petty Officer during a ceremony held Monday, April 1 aboard Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point.
Chief Petty Officers, past and present, were commended for their leadership and commitment to excellence during the event which involved a ceremonial cake cutting.
|Date Taken:
|04.02.2024
|Date Posted:
|04.02.2024 07:06
|Story ID:
|467550
|Location:
|CHERRY POINT, NC, US
|Web Views:
|11
|Downloads:
|0
