    Cherry Point Clinic Celebrates 131st Chief Petty Officer Birthday

    CHERRY POINT, NC, UNITED STATES

    04.02.2024

    Story by Thomas Cieslak 

    Naval Health Clinic Cherry Point

    Sailors and staff serving aboard Naval Health Clinic Cherry point celebrated the 131st Birthday of the Chief Petty Officer during a ceremony held Monday, April 1 aboard Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point.

    Chief Petty Officers, past and present, were commended for their leadership and commitment to excellence during the event which involved a ceremonial cake cutting.

