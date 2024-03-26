Cherry Point Clinic Celebrates 131st Chief Petty Officer Birthday

Photo By Thomas Cieslak | Sailors and staff serving aboard Naval Health Clinic Cherry point celebrated the 131st...... read more read more Photo By Thomas Cieslak | Sailors and staff serving aboard Naval Health Clinic Cherry point celebrated the 131st Birthday of the Chief Petty Officer during a ceremony held Monday, April 1 aboard Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point. Chief Petty Officers, past and present, were commended for their leadership and commitment to excellence during the event which involved a ceremonial cake cutting. see less | View Image Page

Sailors and staff serving aboard Naval Health Clinic Cherry point celebrated the 131st Birthday of the Chief Petty Officer during a ceremony held Monday, April 1 aboard Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point.



Chief Petty Officers, past and present, were commended for their leadership and commitment to excellence during the event which involved a ceremonial cake cutting.