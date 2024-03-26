Headquarters and Headquarters Company (HHC), 12th Combat Aviation Brigade (12 CAB) outgoing commander Cpt. Si Hyun Yi hands over the leadership to incoming commander 1Lt. Sean R. Schlagel at Katterbach Army Airfield, Ansbach, Germany, Mar. 21, 2024. Outgoing HHC, 12th CAB commander Cpt. Si Hyun Yi speaks during the ceremony. (U.S. Army photo by Eugen Warkentin)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.21.2024 Date Posted: 04.02.2024 02:47 Photo ID: 8317044 VIRIN: 240321-A-EX530-1087 Resolution: 7272x4848 Size: 32.51 MB Location: ANSBACH, BY, DE Hometown: ANSBACH, BY, DE Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 12 CAB HHC Change of Command 2024 [Image 6 of 6], by Eugen Warkentin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.