12 CAB HHC Change of Command 2024

Headquarters and Headquarters Company (HHC), 12th Combat Aviation Brigade (12 CAB) outgoing commander Cpt. Si Hyun Yi hands over the leadership to incoming commander 1Lt. Sean R. Schlagel at Katterbach Army Airfield, Ansbach, Germany, Mar. 21, 2024. (U.S. Army photo by Eugen Warkentin)
Date Taken:
|03.21.2024
Date Posted:
|04.02.2024 02:47
Location:
|ANSBACH, BY, DE
|Hometown:
|ANSBACH, BY, DE
