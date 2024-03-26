Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    12 CAB HHC Change of Command 2024 [Image 1 of 6]

    12 CAB HHC Change of Command 2024

    ANSBACH, BY, GERMANY

    03.21.2024

    Photo by Eugen Warkentin 

    Training Support Activity Europe           

    Headquarters and Headquarters Company (HHC), 12th Combat Aviation Brigade (12 CAB) outgoing commander Cpt. Si Hyun Yi hands over the leadership to incoming commander 1Lt. Sean R. Schlagel at Katterbach Army Airfield, Ansbach, Germany, Mar. 21, 2024. (U.S. Army photo by Eugen Warkentin)

