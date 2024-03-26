Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    MARINE CORPS AIR STATION, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    04.01.2024

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Brody Robertson 

    Marine Corps Installations Pacific

    U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Donald Bracey, a military police officer with the Provost Marshal’s Office, Headquarters and Support Battalion, Marine Corps Installations Pacific, detains a trespasser during a flight line breach training as part of exercise Resolute Response on Marine Corps Air Station Futenma, Okinawa, Japan, April 1, 2024. The exercise is a two-week training event to test base defenses through the enhanced response of the MCAS Futenma Emergency Operations Center. An EOC provides a commanding officer with single point command and control of installation facilities, resources, and support functions during an emergency in order to maintain situational awareness and support timely decision-making. Bracey is a native of Florida. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Brody Robertson)

    Date Taken: 04.01.2024
    Date Posted: 04.02.2024 01:26
    Location: MARINE CORPS AIR STATION, OKINAWA, JP
    This work, A Resolute Response to base defense [Image 6 of 6], by LCpl Brody Robertson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Japan
    Okinawa
    PMO
    Marine Corps
    Futenma
    Marine Corps Installations Pacific

