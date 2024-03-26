Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    JMSDF Sasebo District 71st Anniversary [Image 6 of 7]

    JMSDF Sasebo District 71st Anniversary

    SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JAPAN

    03.30.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Quinton Lee 

    Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo

    Capt. Michael Fontaine, Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo (CFAS), exchanges business cards with Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force (JMSDF) Rear Adm. Joji Inada, JMSDF Sasebo District chief of staff, during the JMSDF Sasebo District’s spring gathering celebrating its 71th anniversary at the JMSDF Sasebo District Hirase Gymnasium in Sasebo, Japan March 30, 2024. JMSDF Sasebo District is collocated with CFAS and is responsible for providing security and defense, disaster response, and logistical support to the JMSDF fleet in its area of responsibility which encompasses Japan’s southwestern territorial waters. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Quinton A. Lee)

