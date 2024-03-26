JMSDF Sasebo District 71st Anniversary

Capt. Michael Fontaine, Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo (CFAS), poses for a photo with Sasebo City Mayor Daisuke Miyajima and his wife Yuki Miyajima during the Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force (JMSDF) Sasebo District’s spring gathering celebrating its 71th anniversary at the JMSDF Sasebo District Hirase Gymnasium in Sasebo, Japan March 30, 2024. JMSDF Sasebo District is collocated with CFAS and is responsible for providing security and defense, disaster response, and logistical support to the JMSDF fleet in its area of responsibility which encompasses Japan’s southwestern territorial waters. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Quinton A. Lee)

