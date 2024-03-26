NRC All Hands Call

MILLINGTON, Tenn. (April 1, 2024) Rear Adm. Jim Waters, Commander, Navy Recruiting Command, speaks to the recruiting enterprise during a virtual all hands call on the quarterdeck of Navy Recruiting Command. Waters discussed updates and changes to recruiting policies as well as best practices for successful achievement of recruiting goals. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Jose Madrigal)

