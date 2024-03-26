MILLINGTON, Tenn. (April 1, 2024) Rear Adm. Jim Waters, Commander, Navy Recruiting Command, speaks to the recruiting enterprise during a virtual all hands call on the quarterdeck of Navy Recruiting Command. Waters discussed updates and changes to recruiting policies as well as best practices for successful achievement of recruiting goals. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Jose Madrigal)
|Date Taken:
|04.01.2024
|Date Posted:
|04.01.2024 19:36
|Photo ID:
|8316647
|VIRIN:
|240401-N-ZR324-1005
|Resolution:
|5566x3502
|Size:
|11.64 MB
|Location:
|TN, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, NRC All Hands Call [Image 3 of 3], by PO1 Jose Madrigal, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
