    NRC All Hands Call [Image 1 of 3]

    NRC All Hands Call

    TN, UNITED STATES

    04.01.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Jose Madrigal 

    Commander, Navy Recruiting Command

    MILLINGTON, Tenn. (April 1, 2024) Rear Adm. Jim Waters, Commander, Navy Recruiting Command, speaks to the recruiting enterprise during a virtual all hands call on the quarterdeck of Navy Recruiting Command. Waters discussed updates and changes to recruiting policies as well as best practices for successful achievement of recruiting goals. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Jose Madrigal)

    Date Taken: 04.01.2024
    Date Posted: 04.01.2024 19:36
    Photo ID: 8316647
    VIRIN: 240401-N-ZR324-1005
    Resolution: 5566x3502
    Size: 11.64 MB
    Location: TN, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    This work, NRC All Hands Call [Image 3 of 3], by PO1 Jose Madrigal, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    All Hands
    Millington
    Navy
    Recruiting
    Virtual

