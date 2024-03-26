Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    NEX and CPOs Celebrate Birthdays at CFAS [Image 3 of 5]

    NEX and CPOs Celebrate Birthdays at CFAS

    SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JAPAN

    04.01.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Sophia Bumps 

    Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo

    Chief petty officers assigned to Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo (CFAS) and staff from Navy Exchange (NEX) Sasebo pose for a photo during a cake cutting ceremony celebrating the chief petty officer and NEX birthdays at the CFAS main base NEX April 1, 2024. The ceremony celebrated the 78th birthday of the NEX and the 131st birthday of the U.S. Navy’s Chief Petty Officers (E7-E9), who are recognized for exemplary technical expertise within their rating, superior administrative skills, and strong leadership ability.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.01.2024
    Date Posted: 04.01.2024 19:31
    Photo ID: 8316636
    VIRIN: 240401-N-II719-2012
    Resolution: 5208x3472
    Size: 9.24 MB
    Location: SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JP
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NEX and CPOs Celebrate Birthdays at CFAS [Image 5 of 5], by PO3 Sophia Bumps, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    NEX and CPOs Celebrate Birthdays at CFAS
    NEX and CPOs Celebrate Birthdays at CFAS
    NEX and CPOs Celebrate Birthdays at CFAS
    NEX and CPOs Celebrate Birthdays at CFAS
    NEX and CPOs Celebrate Birthdays at CFAS

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    CFAS
    NEX
    ChiefsBirthday
    Deckplateleadership
    NEXBirthday

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT