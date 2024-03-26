NEX and CPOs Celebrate Birthdays at CFAS

Chief Master-at-Arms Stephen Vrobel, assigned Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo (CFAS), gives a speech during a ceremony celebrating the chief petty officer and Navy Exchange (NEX) birthdays at the CFAS main base NEX April 1, 2024. The ceremony celebrated the 78th birthday of the NEX and the 131st birthday of the U.S. Navy’s Chief Petty Officers (E7-E9), who are recognized for exemplary technical expertise within their rating, superior administrative skills, and strong leadership ability.

